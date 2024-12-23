Shopper stunned by polar bear 'sex' display at Doncaster shopping centre
The sculptures are part of the festive display at the city’s Lakeside Village – but it seems two of the bears may have been enjoying too much of the Christmas spirit.
After spotting the saucy pose, shopper Zoe Lou joked: “So I was doing my last bit of Christmas shopping the other day and looked up to see this!
"Is this on purpose or did they just not check all of the angles?”
And its not the first time polar bears in a compromising position have stunned shoppers.
In 2018, bosses at the Tynwald Mills shopping centre on the Isle of Man were forced to apologise after bears were arranged in a similar fashion.
They were left red-faced when pictures of the display went viral after shocked shoppers decided it looked like the bears were anything but polar opposites.
One customer, shopping at the Tynwald Mills centre with her two young children, said: “It looked like they were having sex - no question about it.”
“I don’t know if this is someone having a bit of mischievous fun, but I’m just glad my kids didn’t ask what the bears were up to.”
And it’s also not the first time a Doncaster Christmas display has hit the headlines for cheeky reasons.
Last year an illuminated rocket at Yorkshire Wildlife Park went viral – after being compared to a giant sex toy.
The spaceship was part of the Branton-based park’s Winter Illuminations – but the display as part of a space themed section raised eyebrows and giggles with some visitors.
Some compared the shape of the rocket to the famed Rampant Rabbit sex toy with one posting: “Wow, what size batteries does that take?”
One poster, who described herself as having a “slightly immature sense of humour” wrote: "As we arrived in the said space zone, we were faced with this! My son went on and on wanting me to explain to him what this was. I simply could not answer him.”
Another added: “By chance do they also make a certain rabbit?”
