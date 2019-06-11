This is the shocking moment a Jaguar nearly collides with an ambulance and a bus after an overtaking manoeuvre.

A still from the ambulance Dashcam

Dashcam footage from the ambulance car, which was carrying a passenger, shows the black Jaguar pull out into the middle of the North Lincolnshire road.

The Jaguar driver appears to hesitate after pulling out and seeing the ambulance car as they travelled on the A161 between Haxey and Epworth.

However, the footage shows the driver speed past the bus - missing both vehicles by a matter of inches.

The Jaguar was filmed on a downhill section of the 50mph road.

However, the Jaguar's number plate and driver's face are not visible in the video.