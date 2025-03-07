Shock as popular Doncaster city centre cafe suddenly closes its doors

Customers have reacted with shock after the sudden closure of a popular Doncaster city centre cafe.

Latte Lounge, at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre, has been shut for several days, with customers saying no explanation for the shutdown has been given.

The busy coffee shop and cake emporium is one of the most popular in the city centre, drawing in hundreds of customers each week with queues regularly building up outside the premises during busy periods.

A note on Google Maps says the diner in St Sepulchre Gate is “temporarily closed.”

One upset customer said: “Every time I’ve been, it has always been packed out and I have had to wait for a table sometimes, so to see it shut was a real shock.

"There’s no real explanation why it has shut down.”

The Latte Lounge moved into premises previously occupied by nationwide chain Patisserie Valerie which went bust in 2019.

We have attempted to contact the cafe for further details.