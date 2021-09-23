The Sheriff, who regularly appears at local events in his medieval costume, says Robin Hood, “never once stepped inside Nottingham Castle,” although his statue is there, and it is where Robin has long been associated.

According to Richard Townsley, a guide in Sherwood Forest, most of the tales and ballads written about Robin link him more strongly to the historic Royal Sherwood Forest - outside of the city, and across the length and breadth of North Nottinghamshire.

It also reaches across South Yorkshire, where ‘Robin of Loxley,’ reputedly came from, and hits parts of Derbyshire; Little John is buried at Hathersage Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheriff of Nottingham with the band of outlaws by the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest

Richard, is also on a mission to re-brand the long maligned Sheriff, often the butt of the medieval joke, as the one who policed the society, officiated over legal disputes and collected the taxes.

Richard also claims Robin’s love interest Maid Marian did not come into the story until much later, although characters such as Will Scarlett, Little John and the Sheriff, are mentioned.

"Robin would have had a relationship with the Sheriff for much longer than with Maid Marian,” he said.

The Sheriff of Nottingham - 'he wasn't a bad guy' says Richard Townsley, Sherwood Forest guide

"The earliest tales talk about the outlaws and the Sheriff, Maid Marian is much later on.”

Explaining why he sticks up for the Sheriff, Richard said: “I’ve always liked the underdog, although the Sheriff of Nottingham represents power, he’s actually the underdog, he always ends up losing to Robin, he becomes the butt of the medieval joke. We all still like cocking a snook at authority figures.

"I think the Sheriff’s reputation needs a bit of rehab, he was not always the bad guy. I ask the kids who come on tours, if someone steals your dinner in the forest, who are you going to call?

"We all dislike parking wardens until someone blocks our drive. I think it’s time we got the message out: “don’t shoot the sheriff!” He was actually one of the good guys!”

"I also think it is time we reclaimed Robin Hood, he had very little to do with Nottingham. I call on Chad readers, it’s time to rise up, reclaim him as ours!”