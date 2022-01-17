Sheffield Wednesday aces Chris Waddle, John Sheridan and Phil King coming to Doncaster bar

Hillsborough aces Chris Waddle, John Sheridan and Phil King will drop into The Pocket in Mexborough to meet fans and deliver stories and anecdotes about their time with the Owls at a special event on April 10.

People will be able to quiz the trio on their life in football as well as a chance to get a photo with the players.

Ex-England ace Waddle, regarding one of the finest attacking midfielders of his generation, made more than 100 appearances for Wednesday between 1992 and 1996, scoring ten goals.

He also netted six times for the Three Lions in 62 appearances, appearing at two World Cups and Euro 88.

Sheridan was at Wednesday between 1989 and 1996, making nearly 200 appearances and scoring 25 goals for the Owls.

He later moved into management and has taken the helm at a number of clubs.

King was at Hillsborough from 1989 to 1994, scoring two goals in 129 appearances.

He is a cult hero among fans of Aston Villa, scoring the winning penalty in a UEFA Cup tie against Inter Milan. The remainder of his career saw him play for a number of teams including Swindon Town, Notts County and Brighton.

The event, which takes place between 1pm and 5pm, will also include comedy from stand-up comic Lea Roberts.

Tickets are priced at £40 which includes a photo with the players.

There will also be memorabilia, a raffle and auction.