Sheffield porn star plans £3,800 ‘butt lift’ op after lip filler procedure that nearly ‘killed’ her

A Sheffield porn star who feared she was about to die after an allergic reaction to a lip filler procedure has said she’s not been out off by cosmetic surgery – and is now planning a £3,800 ‘butt lift’ op and a new boob job.

Kirsty Collins, 33, who admits she is addicted to plastic surgery, ended up in hospital after her lips ballooned to four times their natural size as she had work carried out on her face.

Despite fearing she was about to die, she has now announced that she is undaunted – and is planning more procedures over the coming months.

Kirsty, who has made more than 400 porn films under the name Bambi Blacks, said: “The industry demands that stars have cosmetic surgery, there’s no two ways about it.

"The porn look fans want can only be achieved one way – through plastic surgery.

“If you want to stay on top of the game, you’ve got to beat the competition, and the only way to do that is by getting bigger and better – quite literally.”

The heavily tattooed actress, who boasts a 34KK bust, is on a waiting list for the £3,800 to boost the size of her bum and is also lining up her third boob job.

No stranger to a cosmetic nip and tuck, Kirsty has already spent at least £30,000 on Botox, lip fillers, cheek fillers, two boob jobs and liposuction.

Earlier this month, she revealed how she had ended up being treated in Doncaster Royal Infirmary after suffering an extreme allergic reaction to a hyaluronidase injection being used to remove previous lip filler.

"Within seconds of the beautician injecting my upper lip, I felt this burning sensation begin to spread across my face.

“The next thing I knew, my upper lip was growing before my very eyes. I could see and feel it getting bigger and bigger.”

"I immediately began to worry that the numbing sensation spreading across my lips would reach my eyes or throat.”

"I was so frightened, I even feared I might die," said Kirsty, who was given two shots of adrenaline, a dose of antihistamine and steroids before being allowed home.

She spoke out about the botched procedure as a warning to others – but says that trolls have had a go over her look.

“I was touched by all the fans offering their support,” she said.

“But it’s hard not to notice all the trolls out there, calling me ‘trout pout'.

“At the end of the day this is how I choose to look, and I shouldn’t be judged on that.”

The glamour model began changing her appearance when she began making hardcore porn films in and around Sheffield around seven years ago and says she "completely loves the fake porn look" - a regime that costs her around £300 a month to keep up.

Added Kirsty: "I've got a Brazilian butt-lift planned for later this year and I'm already looking at my third boob job.

"Knowing me, I'll be on my death bed asking for one last nip tuck."

As Bambi, she has become one of the biggest stars of the UK porn industry, with her films hosted on her own X-rated website as well as a number of other high profile internet porn websites.

She has more than one million followers on Twitter, 700,000 on Instagram and is best known for her F*** A Fan film series where her fans can apply to have sex with her and appear in porn films with her.

She also runs an agency booking other young models to appear in porn movies and last year hit the headlines when a film of her romping with a married RAF sergeant caused a major stir at UK airbases.

An investigation was apparently launched by military chiefs which discovered the film was shot around five years ago.