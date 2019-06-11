A Sheffield-based former star of Love Island has spoken of her battle with depression after appearing on the show after trolls dubbed her ‘the ugliest contestant ever.’

Savanna Darnell, 23, starred in the hit ITV show’s 2018 series but has revealed how death threats and insults plunged her into depression.

Savanna, daughter of 80s pop star Kid Creole, was one of five girls who entered the reality show later in the series.

The dancer who was dropped from the island just five days after entering Casa Amor, took to YouTube to explain how she fought depression after starring on the show.

'I didn't know how to cope with life, it completely changed,' she says in the video. 'On top of that I was reading comments every single day about my hair, my appearance.

Savanna Darnell.

'I remember some horrible comments saying that I was the ugliest islander ever and that I should get breast cancer and die.

'It was a horrible time in my life, it was just horrendous. I don't know how people can make people feel like that.'

The former islander who now boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram, was scouted by the show to audition at a time when she had just 4,000 followers.

She recalls binge eating and battling stress as she waited in the hope of being chosen for the show.

She says she now regrets not getting a therapist or life coach when she began gaining attention from taking part in the show