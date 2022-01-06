'She will be sadly missed:' Tributes as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 101
Tributes have been paid following the death of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents at the age of 101.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 11:39 am
Marjorie Maxey, of the Laurels nursing home, Norton, died shortly before Christmas.
Mrs Maxey, formerly of Askern, passed away peacefully on December 22, an obituary said.
It added: “Beloved wife of the late Norman Maxey, much loved mum of Cedric, Carolyn and Jason, also a dear mother in law and nanna.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed.”
The funeral is at Rose Hill on January 13 at 1pm.