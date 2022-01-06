'She will be sadly missed:' Tributes as one of Doncaster's oldest residents dies at 101

Marjorie Maxey died shortly before Christmas at the age of 101.

Marjorie Maxey, of the Laurels nursing home, Norton, died shortly before Christmas.

Mrs Maxey, formerly of Askern, passed away peacefully on December 22, an obituary said.

It added: “Beloved wife of the late Norman Maxey, much loved mum of Cedric, Carolyn and Jason, also a dear mother in law and nanna.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed.”