"She was such a happy soul": Tributes paid after shock death of Doncaster arts champion
Simaa Jebabli, who worked for the city’s Right Up Our Street community arts project, passed away last week, the organisation has announced.
In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “We are saddened to share the devastating news of Simaa Jebabli’s passing.
“Simaa was a beautiful member of the Right Up Our Street team and we will carry her smile, light and wisdom with us forever
“May she Rest in Peace.”
Scores of tributes have also poured in from friends, colleagues and members of the public following Simaa’s death.
One wrote: “I shall always remember your infectious smile, your hugs, the way you called me aunty whenever we met and your ability to light up a room. I still can’t believe you’ve gone; beautiful soul.”
Another wrote: “You will never be forgotten. You brought so much love, laughter and joy into so many people’s lives. You will be profoundly missed.”
Another added: “Simaa was such a happy soul and wonderful part of our team. Condolences to her family and friends.”
“Very sad and shocking news. Sending love to all her family and friends,” shared another.
Another posted: “Simaa was my student and a beautiful person, inside and out. I saw her recently and we chatted. May she rest in peace.”
“I am finding this hard to comprehend and Changing Lives Doncaster is a very sad space today as we all mourn the loss of such a beautiful soul. You will be missed more than you could have imagined,” shared another friend.
