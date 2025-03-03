"She left an indelible mark:" Family's emotional tribute to mum found dead in Doncaster

The family of a young mum found dead in Doncaster city centre have paid an emotional tribute, saying she had left “an indelible mark on this world.”

Emergency services were called to Spring Gardens in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, with 31-year-old Sophie Whitehead pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Her grieving family have paid tribute and in an emotional statement, brother Marley said: “The news of Sophie's passing has come as a surprise to me and my family.

"Although her life was short in years, she left an indelible mark on this world through her children and the memories she shared with her family and friends.

"Like many of us, Sophie found herself living life at a fast pace, facing trials, tribulations, and mistakes made along the way.

"It doesn't feel real knowing our paths won't cross again in this life, and I hope the next life is filed with peace, brightness, and opportunity in all the areas that this one unfortunately wasn't.”

Other friends have also paid tribute.

One wrote: “May you have the best bed Soph, cruel world.”

Another friend shared: “RIP Soph – never forget you,” while another posted; “Love and miss you always.”

Police and ambulances were called to the street in the early hours of Sunday morning, with emergency services activity focusing on a loading bay area at the back of the former Boyes department store on Duke Street.

South Yorkshire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and no further details would be released.