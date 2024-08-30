Shamed Doncaster caterer "no longer contracted" at assisted living complex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shamed Doncaster caterer accused of wrecking a couple’s wedding day with “diabolical” service is “no longer contracted” at an assisted housing complex in the city where he served up meals to residents, it has emerged.

Ste Maguire, owner of buffet firm The Tattooed Goose, came under fire from newly weds Dean and Tracey Small after food was delivered late and guests were served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs, with not enough food to go around on their wedding day.

The couple are still awaiting a £900 refund from Mr Maguire despite numerous promises, months after their wedding.

After the revelations, scores of other customers also came forward to complain about the firm.

Bosses at Housing 21, operators of Rokeby Gardens, say Ste Maguire is no longer contracted at the premises.

Now it has emerged that Mr Maguire is no longer working for Housing 21, the firm which looks after Rokeby Gardens, an assisted living complex in Queen Mary Crescent, Kirk Sandall where he served up food to residents.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “Mr Ste Maguire is no longer contracted as the caterer for Housing 21’s Extra Care scheme, Rokeby Gardens in Doncaster.

"We have no further comments on the issues raised.”

Mr and Mrs Small have launched legal action against Mr Maguire who claimed he had called in police after reportedly receiving death threats after the complaints emerged – although South Yorkshire Police say they have received no such reports.

The couple had received a string of emails promising payment – but are still awaiting their cash.

After the couple told their story, a number of other customers came forward to make a series of similar allegations about the firm which has been run out of a number of different premises in Doncaster in recent years.

It also emerged that the firm was dissolved and struck off by Companies House earlier this year.

He hit back at critics – saying that he had received death threats and that a heart attack last year led to the collapse of one of his businesses.

Earlier, Mr Maguire had described the accusations against him as “slander” and accused the media of trying to “end his business” over the claims.

Mr and Mrs Small issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

One customer said: “They turned up late for a wake - meat was warm and chicken drumsticks uncooked.”

“I booked these for my 60th, said he would get in touch week before but never did,” another shared.

“I had a corporate buffet booked with them for 12pm, they rang at 11am and said they couldn’t do it due to staff illness, leaving me one hour to source an alternative! Very unprofessional.” shared another.

And another added: “We booked the grazing boards for a party three years ago - turned up two hours late, clearly forgotten and had grabbed anything they could on the way out – not fresh at all.

Since its opening, The Tattooed Goose and Mr Maguire have worked out of a number of premises in Doncaster including Stainforth, the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake, The Hall Cross pub in Doncaster city centre, The Olde Castle in the Market Place, The Counting House in Bessacarr and a restaurant opposite the Mansion House in the High Street.

According to Companies House, a firm under the name Tattooed Goose Catering and linked to Mr Maguire was struck off in March 2024 – and a number of other companies linked to Mr Maguire have also been dissolved.

Records show that a firm called The Tattooed Goose Limited was dissolved in December 2023, while a firm by the name of Maguire Hospitality and Catering Limited was dissolved in June 2021.

Another landscape gardening firm linked to Mr Maguire and registered at an address in King’s Close, Hatfield, was also dissolved in 2017.