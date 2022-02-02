Sex boom in Doncaster as working from home sees couples get more frisky

Sex in Doncaster has boomed during the pandemic, according to a survey.

It found that 43% of people are having more sex while working from home.

Almost a quarter of couples (23%) have tried new sex positions during that time, one in five (20%) have experimented with new sex toys, 12% have dressed in sexy outfits during love-making and 12% have experimented with other new kinks.

Almost two-thirds (64%) of those questioned said sex had helped relieve stress and given them a form of escape during the crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valentine’s Day is set to be the most passionate ever this year with 53% of couples saying they will be even more adventurous to celebrate the pandemic coming to an end.

The results are from a new survey by sexual wellness brand Lovehoney.

It showed that Valentine’s is one of the most passionate days of the year for people in a relationship, with 85% saying they are likely to have sex on the big day.

Sex O’Clock kicks off at 9pm, with the three hour period up to midnight when 37% of couples will be getting it on.

Four out of ten (39%) have sex once but even more like to do it twice (43%) and a smaller number (12%) have the stamina for three times.

Half of those questioned (50%) said that Valentine’s will be even more important this year because of the disruption over the last two years caused by the pandemic.

And more than a third (37%) said the sex would be even more intense because it is such a romantic day.

Having sex is the second most popular way to celebrate Valentine’s - chosen by more than half of couples (52%). Top choice was romantic meal (57%) and other selections were flowers (38%), chocolates (35%), lingerie (28%), romantic walk (27%) and special candles (24%). One in six couples (16%) like to go on a romantic break together.

Couples looking to kink up Valentine’s with a sexy outfit are most likely to choose a nurse/doctor (43%), followed by French maid/butler (36%), secretary (32%), fantasy character such as superhero (21%), bunny (20%), cop (18%), and firefighter (12%).

Lovehoney sex and relationship expert Annabelle Knight said: “Working from home has become lusting from home for lots of couples in Doncaster during the pandemic.

“As long as you are both keeping up with your work, why not? An hour of intimacy together in the bedroom on a lunch break is a lot more fun than sitting in the work’s canteen.

“Sex has been a lifeline to so many of us over the last two years and it is great to see so many people talking about how its benefits as a stress buster as we approach Valentine’s.

“We tend to be a little more kinky on Valentine’s, with lots of couples splashing out on sexy role play outfits. No surprise that doctors’ and nurses’ outfits are the most popular.”

How Britain has got kinkier during the pandemic - new sex activities tried over the last two years

1 New sex positions - 23%

2 New sex toys - 20%

3 New masturbation techniques - 19%

4 New role play scenarios 12.5%