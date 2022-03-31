Seven workers at Doncaster kitchen firm are honoured with long service awards

Omega, which is based in Thorne, celebrated 25 years of service for a string of current employees.

The celebration saw chairman Sir Bob Murray and life president Newton Winfield hand out awards, gifts and champagne to the group who have all been with the firm since the mid 1990s.

Mark Asher, Head of Logistic, Dave Harling, QA Inspector, Paul Holt, Warehouse Operative, Simon Hurst, Production Manager for Packing, Tracie Martindale, Distribution Administrator, Darren Oates, Warehouse Operative and Martin Selvey, General Operative who helped build the factory before working there, were all presented with certificates.

Omega has honoured a string of employees.

Sir Bob said: ‘We are thrilled to be honouring seven of our staff who have been with the Omega family for 25 years.

"Their commitment to the company is second to none and to have employees progress their careers with us after so many years is extremely special.”