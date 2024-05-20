Services cancelled as Doncaster spiritualist church announces immediate shutdown
Bosses at Stainforth Spiritual Church have announced the building’s closure following an inspection last week.
Services at the church in Station Road have now been postponed while a report into the building’s condition is awaited.
A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that the church is having to close with immediate effect as we await a report that was carried out Tuesday this week.
“Please keep an eye on the group and any updates will be put on as and when we know anything.”
In response to one member, the spokesman added: “We need to wait for the report to come back. All may be well. As soon as we know anything there will be an update, but yes, no more services or open circles until further notice.”
One user said: “Oh no, that is sad news. Hoping all will be well and the church can reopen soon.”
Another added: “That’s really sad to hear.
Another wrote: “I'm so sorry to hear this. Hope everything in report turns out fine.
"I may not attend the church but have fond memories of the times when I was able to be a regular face at the church.”
Church bosses have said that the devine service, open circle and special evening events have all been cancelled until further notice.
Churchgoers are urged to keep in touch with the Stainforth Spiritualist Church Facebook page HERE for further updates.
