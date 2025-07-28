A service which provides support to young adults with learning disabilities and people with autism has been rated 'outstanding' overall by the Care Quality Commission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HCS Supported Living, based at The Lodge, off Tickhill Square in Denaby Main, is provided and run by The Hesley Group Limited, and was inspected for the first time between June 18 and July 7.

The organisation offers support to people who live in their own homes and who have their own tenancy and is currently looking after four individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was assessed service against ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ guidance to make judgements about whether the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

Service that provides support to young adults with a learning disability and autism rated 'outstanding' by Care Quality Commission.

A report revealing the outcome of the inspection stated: “We were assured the service met the principles of ‘Right support, right care, right culture’ and people received safe, person-centred and outcomes-focussed care and support.”

It continued: “Staff provided care that fully met people’s needs which was safe, supportive and enabled people to do the things that mattered to them. The provider made sure there were always enough qualified, skilled and experienced staff, who received thorough support, supervision and strong development opportunities. Members of staff worked together well to provide safe care that met people’s individual needs. Administration of people’s medicines was managed safely.

“The provider made sure people’s care and treatment was effective by thoroughly assessing and reviewing their health, care, wellbeing and communication needs with them. The provider planned and delivered people’s care and treatment with them, including what was important and mattered to them. They did this in line with legislation and current evidence-based good practice and standards. Members of staff and wider teams of health and care professionals worked together well to support people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People were supported to manage their health and wellbeing to maximise their independence, choice and control. People’s support teams supported them to live healthier lives and where possible, reduce their future needs for care and support. People’s care and support was monitored and reviewed to continuously improve it. The provider ensured outcomes were positive and consistent, and that they fully met both clinical expectations and the expectations of people themselves. People were supported to give their consent to care and support. Easy read documents were provided to people and used to explain and record consent.”

Among the highlights were that the inspectors found the service and members of staff were exceptional at treating people with kindness, empathy and compassion and in how they respected people’s privacy and dignity.

They said: “Members of staff were kind and caring. They knew the people they supported and they enabled them to live independently, with appropriate levels of support, and to make their own choices and decisions. The provider treated people as individuals and was outstanding in how they made sure people’s care, support and treatment met their needs and preferences. The provider took account of people’s strengths, abilities, aspirations, culture and unique backgrounds and protected characteristics.

“The provider promoted people’s independence and people knew their rights and they had choice and control over their own care, support and wellbeing. The provider was very good at how they listened to and understood people’s needs, views and wishes. Members of staff responded to people’s needs in the moment and acted to minimise any discomfort, concern or distress. The provider cared about and promoted the wellbeing of their staff and supported and enabled them to always deliver person-centred care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The provider clearly understood and carried out their duty to collaborate and work in partnership with people and local services. People were members of their local communities and they accessed local shops, services and green spaces for walks. The provider focused on continuous learning, innovation and improvement across the organisation and local system. They encouraged creative ways of delivering equality of experience, outcome and quality of life for people.”

People who were supported by the service were safe and said they were happy with the support they received.

One said: “I am very safe in my house. If I don’t feel safe then I can talk to the staff or [member of management team].”

The report went on: “We visited people in their own homes and confirmed they were living independently with the freedom to make choices about their daily activities and lives. People valued the members of staff who worked with them. One person told us, “It is brilliant. Staff are really good and help me to be a better me”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we spoke to members of people’s families, they confirmed they could visit people’s houses at any time and they were able to get updates and information from the management team. Family members confirmed people’s social and emotional needs were being met by the provider. People who were previously withdrawn were now involved in community activities. A family member told us, “[Person] has had an amazing experience. [Person] received proactive help and support to fulfil their dreams.”