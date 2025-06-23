Service personnel and veterans joined Mayor Ros Jones and Civic Mayor Councillor Tim Needham to raise the Armed Forces Day flag
A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “The flag will fly throughout Armed Forces Week as a visible reminder of our pride, our commitment to those who serve and a symbol of the respect and gratitude we carry in our hearts.
“And don't forget to join us for Armed Forces Day on Saturday 28 June. It starts with the parade leaving Duke Street at 11am and ending in Elmfield Park where there will be activities, entertainment, stalls, refreshments and exhibits as well as lots of information about the support available to our Armed Forces Community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.