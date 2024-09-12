Sensory garden created for SEND pupils at Doncaster school with help from two firms

A sensory garden for SEND pupils at a Doncaster school has been unveiled with a little help from two Doncaster firms.

Ardagh Glass has helped create the inclusive outdoor learning area at Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School.

The school welcomed pupils, staff and volunteers to the official opening of a new outdoor area - a biodiverse sensory garden designed for children with special educational needs at the school.

Ardagh Glass has donated funds and volunteers to the project.

Working with Denton Nickels, over 40 volunteers have worked over the summer months to make it happen.

Following weeks of careful planning, volunteers began clearing the old, overgrown site in July, and opened the fantastic new sensory garden on 10 September, which features a wealth of

exciting features including:

Bug houses made with repurposed pallets and AGP glass jars to encourage a diverse range of insects

Staff from Aardagh Glass and Denton Nickells helped create the garden.

Two look-out areas which create a calm space for students to see the horses and wild rabbits in the neighbouring fields

Pallets have been turned into planters for children to dig and plant flowers

The pond and bridge - once overgrown with brambles, are now beautifully restored and teeming with wildlife

A metal fire pit and barbecue created by Ardagh’s Plant Engineering Department

A new year-round, heated outdoor classroom

A sensory walk with herbs, smells, textures and sounds

Acting headteacher, Mikaela Moore, commented: “This is such a wonderful space that will be enjoyed by so many children. We have been planning lessons to tie our science curriculum into the children’s learning in the sensory garden.

“It has been quite emotional seeing the area develop from an overgrown unusable space into what we have today. We can’t thank the team of volunteers from Ardagh and Denton Nickels enough for their help.”

Plant director James Grant added: “The sensory garden has become an incredible space for the children to enjoy. Our team of volunteers has put an immense amount of work into it, and we are all so proud to see it finished. We will continue to support the school, which plays a vital role in the local community.”

AGP volunteers will continue to maintain the garden and to support the new Gardening Club and Forest school, where children learn outdoor skills to help boost their confidence.