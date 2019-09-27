Karen Stoddart from the Friends of Sandall Park, waits to watch the race go past with a giant bear. Picture: Chris Etchells

See the UCI world cycling championships race through Doncaster today with our picture gallery

Thousands lined the route today as the UCI world cycling championships hit the streets of Doncaster.

By David Kessen
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:26 pm
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:57 pm

The junior women’s race was first out of the block, leaving the starting point at the Dome at 8.40am. It was later followed by the men’s under 23 race at 2pm, with both races heading towards Thorne, before moving onto the finishing line at Harrogate.

Our picture editor, Chris Etchells, captured the scene in Doncaster.

1. Bike vision

A spectator at the start of the UCI World Cycling Championships Men's U23 race at the Dome, Doncaster. Pic: Chris Etchells

2. Young fans

Pictured at the start of the Men's U23 race are pupils from Bessacarr Primary. Picture: Chris Etchells

3. Flag girl

The start of the Men's U23 race. Pictured is Chloe Lavin, nine, from Bessacarr Primary. Picture: Chris Etchells

4. National pride

A fan flies his flag at the start of the Men's U23 race at the Dome. Picture: Chris Etchells

