See the UCI world cycling championships race through Doncaster today with our picture gallery
Thousands lined the route today as the UCI world cycling championships hit the streets of Doncaster.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:26 pm
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:57 pm
The junior women’s race was first out of the block, leaving the starting point at the Dome at 8.40am. It was later followed by the men’s under 23 race at 2pm, with both races heading towards Thorne, before moving onto the finishing line at Harrogate.
Our picture editor, Chris Etchells, captured the scene in Doncaster.