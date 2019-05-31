See Doncaster special effects make up artist amazing transformation into creatures such as mermaids and monsters

Unicorns, Snow White and an Avatar are just a few of the characters that Ellie has transformed herself into with the use of makeup.

Ellie Ann Robson, 21, from Askern, has a passion for makeup and special effects.

Monster look by makeupbyellieann

She creates looks based on movies and pop culture as well as being a freelance makeup artist.

She said: “When I was 19 I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I was interested in makeup.

"It had always been a hobby but I decided to take it a step further and learn more about the industry.”

Ellie went to White Rose Health and Beauty to study her level three makeup artistry diploma.

Nautical look by makeupbyellieann

This led to her interest in special effects which she uses to create her more extreme features such as open wounds or blood effects.

Some of her favourite looks she has created are based on movies.

After the popular Netflix movie Birdbox was released she painted a look which included a blindfold and intricate birds on the side of her face.

She also painted her entire body blue to achieve the look of the characters from Avatar.

Mother earth look by makeupbyellieann

She said: “I take inspiration from Instagram mainly, from looking at makeup accounts.”

Ellie created one look titled ‘Mother Earth’ in which she has weaved flowers in her hair and painted flowers around her neck and face.

For Ellie, inspiration is spontaneous. She even used the flowers her boyfriend had given her to create the earthy vibe she was going for.

She has plans to become a full-time makeup artist and ambitions to do special effects for movies and theatre groups.

Unicorn look done by makeupbyellieann

“I get to transform myself into so many different things, whether that be Snow White or a zombie," she said.

“I like to be a little bit different from other people out there.

“It means a lot to me. It just started as a hobby but now it’s a form of expression.

“I love art. I always have since school. I always knew I wanted a career in this world but I never expected that it would be in makeup.”

You can find Ellie on Instagram at @makeupbyellieann and on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/makeupbyellieann/.