Second women only night run for female joggers to be held in Doncaster
The Night Run was unveiled last month by local sportswear brand Werkhaus and the latest run will take place around Lakeside on February 28 from 6pm, with all abilities welcome for the 5K run.
A spokesperson said: “As women, some of us are scared to run alone at night and either don’t go or spend our run worrying - which limits the enjoyment and freedom we find through running.
“The purpose of these runs is to build a community of women who support women. Don’t want to run alone? Find a woman within our community who will run with you.
"72% of women change their outdoor activities in winter due to dark nights – an increase of 42% from last year.
"We are trying to change that.”
"The RunHaus community is growing. In darkness, we will be your light.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.