Second Doncaster mum's anger after being told to remove bench from baby son's grave

A second grieving Doncaster mum has hit out after being told to remove a bench from alongside her son’s grave.

Courtney Parfitt says she has been ordered to remove the wooden seat from son Teddy Lee’s burial plot in Thorne by Thorne-Moorends Town Council.

It comes after another Doncaster mum was ordered to remove colourful mementoes from her son’s grave in Arksey Cemetery.

Five month old Teddy Lee died last year with his grieving family decorating the plot in Southfield Road with a number of colourful floral tributes as well as a bench with a memorial plaque.

Said Courtney: “I'm absolutely distraught. We've done it up to make it nice for him with a bench so the family can go and spend time with him.

"But the council has told us we have to remove the bench or they will be removing it.

"This is so wrong – it's upsetting enough with the loss of our son – now they want to take away the nice things we have.

"How do they expect us to spend time with our children when they arfe taking away our benches to sit with them?

"They are not doing any harm and are not in the way. I even offered to move my son’s bench to the wall and was still refused.

"This is an absolute shambles and I refuse to move his bench – I will not be made to stand at my son’s grave.

"When Teddy Lee was buried in July 2023 I was told I was allowed to have a bench as long as it wasn't in the way and it's not.

Last week, distraught mum Shannon Louise, 25, hit out after being told to remove dozens of colourful mementoes and tributes from her son John-Junior’s grave in Arksey Cemetery.

His grieving family regularly decorate the grave to mark his birthday, Christmas, Easter and Halloween, festooning it with decorations, toys, photographs, balloons, flowers, messages and other ornaments.

She says Doncaster Council has told her to return the grave to its original state – without the toys and ornaments.

A statement regarding benches and graves on Thorne-Moorends Town Council website states: “Memorial benches and plaques will be allowed in areas where there continues to be space for them along the sides of sections. The number of memorial benches is limited to ten per section and the number of plaques on each memorial bench is limited to ten.

"Memorial benches and plaques will be located in areas which have been assessed by the Cemetery Manager and where it is considered safe and will not impede the operation or maintenance of the site. Whilst the Council will try to accommodate the preferences of family members, this cannot be guaranteed.

“No additional mementoes eg. vases, statues, flowers, wreaths, balloons or other ornamentation etc shall be permitted on or around the memorial bench.”

"If terms and conditions are not adhered to by the applicant, then the Council reserves the right to remove the plaque and, or bench and the application entirely, with no reimbursement for the maintenance fee and the council reserves the right to remove the plaque from the cemetery.”