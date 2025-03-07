Second Doncaster city centre coffee shop also closes its doors
Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate has told customers it is “temporarily closed” while Coffee Spoons, inside the Frenchgate centre and near to Sainsburys, has also reportedly closed down.
Coffee Spoons first opened its doors in Doncaster last July while Latte Lounge had been trading in premises formerly belonging to nationwide chain Patisserie Valerie, which went bust in 2019.
Latte Lounge, at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre, has been shut for several days, with customers saying no explanation for the shutdown has been given.
The busy coffee shop and cake emporium is one of the most popular in the city centre, drawing in hundreds of customers each week with queues regularly building up outside the premises during busy periods.
A note on Google Maps says the diner in St Sepulchre Gate is “temporarily closed.”
One upset customer said: “Every time I’ve been, it has always been packed out and I have had to wait for a table sometimes, so to see it shut was a real shock.
"There’s no real explanation why it has shut down.”
We have attempted to contact the both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons for further details.
And in another blow to the city’s eating out and hospitality scene, another restaurant and bar has also closed its doors.
Cubano’s in Nether Hall Road, a Cuban inspired cocktail bar which opened before Christmas 2022, has also shut down.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.