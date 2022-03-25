Search launched for new Doncaster town crier - and they must have a good 'set of lungs'

A hunt has been launched to find someone to take on the traditional role for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer – and the role is open to both men and women over the age of 18.

An advertisement for the job reads: “Fancy being Doncaster's next Town Crier?

“Events Doncaster are on the lookout for someone with a set of lungs on them that will be Doncaster's very own Town Crier as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The search is on for a new Town Crier for Doncaster.

"This is open to everyone over the age of 18, male or female.

“If this sounds like something that you would be great for, or if you know someone that would be great, then please do nominate yourself, or somebody else (with their permission of course).

“To nominate yourself, we require you to submit a proclamation video (no longer than 30 seconds long) of you telling us why you should be chosen to be Doncaster's next Town Crier.”

Submissions must be received by Friday 8 April and should be sent to the @DN1Events Facebook page inbox. Shortlisting will take place shortly after this date and then the top three entries will be put to the public vote online.

It added: “What are you waiting for? Get applying!”

In days gone by, the town crier was used to make public announcements in the streets as many people could not read or write.

In English-speaking countries, they carried a handbell to attract people's attention, as they shouted the words "Oyez, Oyez, Oyez!" before making their announcements. The word "Oyez" means "hear ye," which is a call for silence and attention to listen to the announcements from the crier, who were often elaborately dressed in decorative and colourful clothing.

The initial period for the voluntary post will be 12 months and the winner will be required to attend a number of events during this time - subject to availability.

The winner will be kitted out with all the regalia that befits this ambassador role.