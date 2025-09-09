Search is launched to find new vicar for Doncaster Minster

The search to find a new vicar to take the helm at Doncaster Minster has been launched, with the role being advertised online.

The job, which has been advertised on the Diocese of Sheffield website HERE states: “The successful candidate will guide us in growing our congregation in number and diversity, welcoming new members who are keen to take an active role in the Minster community and the ‘Love Doncaster’ project.”

The Reverend Canon David Stevens, who had been at the helm of the Minster for nine years, stepped down last year.

The advert states: “We are seeking a liturgically confident leader to call together and inspire an employed team of eight and an extensive and talented volunteer team who will guide the Minster community as a friendly and exciting place, in its strategic site at the heart of Doncaster city centre.

"You will be collaborative in delivering the ‘Love Doncaster’ project, funded in partnership with the National Church, and will ultimately become the oversight minister of the whole mission area, which will include the parish of Doncaster St James, and partnership working with the Bishop’s Mission Order, St Vincent’s.

“We are looking for someone who stays rooted in their own daily prayer life and is excited to support us in broadening, deepening, and strengthening our own prayer lives.

“Is an experienced, friendly, confident leader with humility; emotionally intelligent, unifying and encouraging.

“Will guide us in growing our congregation in number and diversity, with new members who are keen to take an active role in the Minster community.

“Thinks strategically and manages change whilst maintaining the good, making sure that everybody is valued and that the congregation’s views are heard.

“Can lead this community into a new, exciting, and uncertain future, drawing on external help as necessary.

“Encourages people to recognise themselves as disciples of Jesus and assume part in the life of the church at all ages, including children and young people.

“Is a teacher who can engage with and relate the Bible to everyday life to give us a fresh, deeper understanding of scriptures, to deepen our faith.”

The post is subject to an enhanced DBS disclosure.

For an informal chat contact Ven Javaid Iqbal (Archdeacon of Doncaster) on 07469 850723 or email [email protected].

Closing date for applications is October 6.