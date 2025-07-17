Search begins for traders for Doncaster's annual Christmas market
The search has got under way for traders for this year’s Doncaster Christmas market.
A spokesperson for DN Events said: “It may only be July but it’s never too early to mention the 'C' word!
"Yes, Christmas will be here before we know it.
”Our Christmas cabins will be returning to Doncaster city centre by popular demand.”
They are available to rent between 6-23 December.
Any retailers interested in selling their wares can apply by completing the application form here: https://forms.office.com/e/MU0PR16aR6?
