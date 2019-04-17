Sean Bean at 60: Sheffield Game of Thrones star hits milestone birthday - here's his life in pictures

Born on April 17, 1959 in Handsworth, the Game of Thrones star has featured in a string of blockbuster movies and shows - and is still a regular visitor to the city, supporting his beloved Sheffield United. Here's a look back at his life in pictures.

Broken Bean was acclaimed for his role as a priest in BBC drama Broken.

Bean at the Blades The actor is a huge Sheffield United fan - here he is pictured with former Blades boss Howard Kendall.

Homecoming The actor was born in Handsworth in 1959.

United we stand The actor has always been a devoted United follower.

