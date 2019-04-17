Sean Bean at 60: Sheffield Game of Thrones star hits milestone birthday - here's his life in pictures
He's been a film and TV screen icon for decades - and Sheffield icon Sean Bean is marking his 60th birthday.
Born on April 17, 1959 in Handsworth, the Game of Thrones star has featured in a string of blockbuster movies and shows - and is still a regular visitor to the city, supporting his beloved Sheffield United. Here's a look back at his life in pictures.
1. Broken
Bean was acclaimed for his role as a priest in BBC drama Broken.