Sean Bean outside Sheffield Town Hall in 2010.

Sean Bean at 60: Sheffield Game of Thrones star hits milestone birthday - here's his life in pictures

He's been a film and TV screen icon for decades - and Sheffield icon Sean Bean is marking his 60th birthday.

Born on April 17, 1959 in Handsworth, the Game of Thrones star has featured in a string of blockbuster movies and shows - and is still a regular visitor to the city, supporting his beloved Sheffield United. Here's a look back at his life in pictures.

1. Broken

Bean was acclaimed for his role as a priest in BBC drama Broken.
2. Bean at the Blades

The actor is a huge Sheffield United fan - here he is pictured with former Blades boss Howard Kendall.
3. Homecoming

The actor was born in Handsworth in 1959.
4. United we stand

The actor has always been a devoted United follower.
