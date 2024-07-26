Scores of fresh complaints about Doncaster catering firm accused of wrecking wedding day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scores of fresh complaints and allegations have emerged about a Doncaster catering firm accused of wrecking a couple’s wedding day.

Newlyweds Tracey and Dean Small say they are still waiting for a £900 refund promised by city caterers The Tattooed Goose after food was delivered late and that guests were served up “cold, sub standard overcooked” dinners out of plastic tubs, with not enough food to go around and the pair describing the service as “diabolical.”

Now a string of other customers have come forward to make a series of similar allegations about the firm which has been run out of a number of different premises in Doncaster in recent years.

It has also emerged that the firm was dissolved and struck off by Companies House earlier this year.

Ste Maguire of The Tattooed Goose has come under fire from a string of customers - over complaints of refunds not being paid, late deliveries and poor quality food.

Owner Ste Maguire has described the accusations as “slander” and has accused the media of trying to “end his business” over the claims.

Mr and Mrs Small issued a warning to others over the firm following their wedding bash, which took place at Mañana Mañana in Lazarus Court.

Since telling their story, scores of other customers have come forward with complaints about The Tattooed Goose.

One said: “Oh this sounds all too familiar.

“I booked The Tattooed Goose for my husband’s 40th birthday party.

“I saw a post they put on Facebook that their venue was being "refurbished" so they had to cancel any pre-booked events, as this was "out of their hands".

"After me chasing and chasing them through Facebook Messenger, they finally said the venue wouldn't be available but they can still do the catering. This was two weeks before my husband’ party, so the added unwanted stress of finding somewhere else at such short notice.

“Cut a long story short we decided not to go with him for our catering. It took us about six weeks to get our deposit back, although I count myself as one of the lucky ones, who actually did.”

Another posted: “These are the clowns you used for a birthday and they turned up four hours late with a cheap Aldi platter - they blamed traffic!”

Another said: “They turned up late for a wake - meat was warm and chicken drumsticks uncooked.”

“I booked these for my 60th, said he would get in touch week before but never did,” another shared.

“I had a corporate buffet booked with them for 12pm, they rang at 11am and said they couldn’t do it due to staff illness, leaving me one hour to source an alternative! Very unprofessional.” shared another.

Another customer wrote: “During COVID we ordered Christmas lunches from him for 40 staff, all paid upfront - one and half hour late and excuse cooker had broken!”

And another added: “We booked the grazing boards for a party three years ago - turned up two hours late, clearly forgotten and had grabbed anything they could on the way out – not fresh at all.

"Never touched them since. They left us out of pocket and embarrassed with 34 guests waiting for food! So nothing new.”

Since its opening, The Tattooed Goose and Mr Maguire have worked out of a number of premises in Doncaster including Stainforth, the Hare and Hounds in Fishlake, The Hall Cross pub in Doncaster city centre, The Olde Castle in the Market Place, The Counting House in Bessacarr and a restaurant opposite the Mansion House in the High Street.

The firm currently operates out of Rokeby Gardens, an assisted living complex off Queen Mary Crescent in Kirk Sandall.

According to Companies House, a firm under the name Tattooed Goose Catering and linked to Mr Maguire was struck off in March 2024 – and a number of other companies linked to Mr Maguire have also been dissolved.

Records show that a firm called The Tattooed Goose Limited was dissolved in December 2023, while a firm by the name of Maguire Hospitality and Catering Limited was dissolved in June 2021.

Another landscape gardening firm linked to Mr Maguire and registered at an address in King’s Close, Hatfield, was also dissolved in 2017.

After the Free Press ran Mr and Mrs Small’s story, which you can read in full HERE we approached The Tattooed Goose for further comment on the latest allegations.

A response from an email contact linked to the firm – [email protected] – said: “Was this really a story?

"We made a mistake in communication, why are you trying to end my business?

"We fed the homeless for 16 years but you don’t mention that. We also feed underprivileged kids for years at school holidays, we had a miscommunication with the venue how is this a story??

"I’m speaking to a solicitor tomorrow. This is slander.”

Earlier this week, a post on the Tattooed Goose Facebook page read: “Our exec manager Ste who controls the page and messages doesn’t currently have access to the page or messenger as he is having some issues with his laptop. This will hopefully be sorted asap and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience!

"In the meantime, you can contact him on [email protected]

“Thank you and again sorry for any inconvenience.”