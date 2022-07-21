"Scary afternoon' as Doncaster MAFS TV couple caught up in wildfire drama

The pair were among hundreds caught up in the drama which unfolded on Tuesday as fires erupted across Doncaster, sparked by record-breaking 40c heat.

The TV couple, who tied the knot on the reality TV show last year and who are expecting their first child, described their ‘scary afternoon’ as flames came within yards of their home in Sprotbrough.

Married At First Sight stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling were caught up in the Doncaster wildfire drama. (Photo: Instagram).

Taking to her Instagram story, Tayah shared a video of her neighbour's garden on fire and thick clouds of smoke above her.

The reality star told her 240k followers: "Please stay safe everyone, we have a field fire right by our house at the moment."

Four hours later she updated her fans with what had happened.

Tayah said: "Just a bit of a scary afternoon, stay safe people.

"Update: fires have mainly gone out. Luckily stopped just before my shed. Some neighbours weren't so lucky."

Dozens of homes and gardens in the Sprotbrough Road area suffered damage after fire broke out in a farmer’s field and spread along a railway embankment.

Fire crews were stretched to the limit as a series of blazes broke out across Doncaster, with firefighters battling fires in Rossington, Cantley, Hatfield and Cusworth.

The pair fell head over heels for each other and Adam got down one one knee to pop the question in real life.

The estate agent moved from Hertfordshire to Doncaster to be with her man and in April the pair announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together.

Tayah told OK!: "We’re so excited. And the thing is we weren’t even trying! It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile."