Scare actors wanted for Halloween fun extravaganza this autumn

Fear Factor is returning to Doncaster and they are hiring a range of scare actors to make the experience spooktakular.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 6:00 am

Are you interested in being part of a fantastic scare crew?

Want to scare the pants off people?

Fear Factor is looking for scare actors.

Then you can join the team at Fear Factor for the 2021 season.

They’re offering the chance to become part of a unique team.

They offer training from professional scare actors so no experience is needed.

There are multiple roles on offer.

There are various scripted characters on offer.

If this sounds like something you would like to do either call Emma Louise Newman on 03102 337799 or alternatively email her [email protected]

