Scare actors wanted for Halloween fun extravaganza this autumn
Fear Factor is returning to Doncaster and they are hiring a range of scare actors to make the experience spooktakular.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 6:00 am
Are you interested in being part of a fantastic scare crew?
Want to scare the pants off people?
Then you can join the team at Fear Factor for the 2021 season.
They’re offering the chance to become part of a unique team.
They offer training from professional scare actors so no experience is needed.
There are various scripted characters on offer.