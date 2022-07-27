Saucy secrets of massage parlour hidden in Doncaster industrial estate for 30 years

But the pale brick building with its sloping roof, small, narrow windows and a largely empty car park in a bustling industrial estate may surprise you.

And that’s because it is home to one of Doncaster’s most thriving and longest established massage parlours.

Now known as Katie’s Moulin Rouge, for many years before it was known as Arabian Nites – a name that came to be known all over Doncaster, brazenly spoken about in pubs and workplaces.

It was one of those places that everyone had heard about but to which no-one would of course admit to visiting.

Back in the 1990s the venue would advertise its services in local newspapers, including the Free Press, long before the days of the internet.

Discreet adverts didn’t give much away, save for a phone number and sometimes its location, in Sandall Carr Road, Kirk Sandall.

Indeed, such was the mystery of Arabian Nites that a wet-behind-the-ears advertising rep once included it in a page of adverts aimed at things for the family to do in the run-up to Christmas!

No-one knew exactly what went on behind closed doors but tales of its existence bounded around between men of all ages and giggling adolescents across Doncaster.

Some thirty or more years on from its opening, the building is still there – and still successfully operating as a massage parlour, despite having to close its doors for a lengthy period due to the Covid pandemic.

So, just what is a massage parlour and what goes on there?

Well, in the United Kingdom, prostitution itself is legal but activities such as pimping and owning or managing a brothel are not.

But the laws are not always strictly enforced and many brothels in cities such as Manchester, London and Cardiff operate through legitimate businesses which are licensed as "massage parlours" and operate under that name.

Police often turn a blind eye to such establishments and given the parlour’s longevity in Doncaster, that would certainly seem to be the case here.

The website for Katie’s Moulin Rouge doesn’t offer much in the way of details of exactly what happens either. But most users can probably read bewteen the lines.

“If you are looking for a great time with fantastic company then this is without doubt the place for you,” it says.

"The aim of Moulin Rouge is to become the place to visit in South Yorkshire.

“The whole parlour is geared to giving a fully relaxing experience - the parlour provides a clean safe place for the ladies to work and play - it's true to say that the girls just love their jobs - something you will realise when you visit.”

Open from 10.30am to 9.30pm seven days a week, the website features a gallery of scantily clad girls and a range of prices for services offered as well as pictures of lavishly decorated lounge areas, bedrooms and shower and sauna rooms.

The website adds: “When you first visit you will be greeted by our friendly receptionist who will provide you with a tour of the available facilities and introduce you to the ladies. All of our rooms have been refurbished, some have en-suite shower, we also have a sauna and tea and coffee are available.

"We also have a disabled ramp.

“The rota will be updated on a daily basis to provide you with as much information as possible before your visit, but its a good idea to phone ahead to check who's available and discuss any special requirements you may have. This is the place where the girls can can!

It adds: “Once you've had chance to talk to our stunning ladies in the lounge area - you will be faced with the difficult choice of picking your lady for a massage.”

According to the website, prices are £60 for 30 minutes (massage and ‘basic service’ or £70 for 30 minutes for the full GFE (girl friend experience).

Those feeling flush can fork out £140 for a 60 minute full girlfriend experience.

The website adds: “The rates include the room hire and the fee is paid directly to the lady of your choice on entry into the room.

“Should you desire additional services, these should be discussed with and paid directly to the lady (or ladies) in the room. Please note that the fee is for time and companionship only, any other activities that take place are done as choice between two consenting adults.”

“Please feel free to discuss with our ladies any additional services - but please be aware that these may only be provided at the discretion of the individual ladies.”

And according to the website, the venue is currently recruiting new girls.

“No experience is necessary,” the website reveals. “If you're reliable, confident and 18 or over and looking for work please call us,” with applicants asked to send in their age, nationality, height, hair colour, eye colour, bust size and dress size, along with a picture.