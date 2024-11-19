Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sarcoma UK expresses profound sadness at the passing of James McMahon, the former NME journalist and Editor of Kerrang! magazine, who died aged 44 from a rare cancer called soft tissue sarcoma.

Known affectionately as "James Jam" McMahon's candid documentation of his cancer journey helped raise awareness about the devastating impact of cancer while inspiring others with his resilience and enduring spirit.

During his treatment McMahon, from Doncaster and an avid Rovers fan, shared his experience with remarkable honesty and characteristic wit. In a moving social media post during his hospital stay, he wrote about his determination to share his story, noting, "I came in here thinking I had an idea what being diagnosed with cancer meant. I had NO IDEA."

His commitment to documenting his journey – both its challenges and moments of unexpected humour – was driven by a desire to help others facing similar diagnoses.

Sarcoma UK mourns the loss of prominent music journalist former Doncaster NME writer James McMahon.

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Sarcoma UK’s Director Communications said: "While many people may not be familiar with sarcoma, James McMahon's story highlights why greater awareness of this rare cancer is so crucial. At Sarcoma UK, we currently have multiple research projects focused on finding better treatments for soft tissue sarcoma.

"These projects represent our ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for patients. While treatments have improved, James's passing reminds us that there is still much more work to be done in targeting this rare cancer. We must continue our mission to fund vital research and support those affected by rare cancers like sarcoma."

During his treatment, Kat, Jame's wife, became known among hospital staff for creating a personal aquarium on his whiteboard, drawing new fish during each visit – a testament to finding joy and creativity even during the most challenging times.

This touching detail exemplified the personal strength and support system that helped him through his treatment. As he wrote about his hospital stay, "I don't know how I would have survived this stage of my cancer" without such support.

"James's story highlights the complex journey that cancer patients and their families face," added Kerry. "His experience underscores the urgent need for greater awareness, research, and support for those affected by rare cancers like sarcoma.”

A charity spokesman added: “We extend our deepest condolences to James's wife, family, friends, and colleagues in the music industry. His legacy, both in music journalism and in raising awareness about cancer, will continue to impact lives.”