Salvage Hunters looking for Doncaster people with unusual antiques to star on TV show

Drew Pritchard is looking for Doncaster people to star on Salvage Hunters.

The Discovery Network favourite, hosted by Drew Pritchard, sees teams of antique experts travel across the country looking for pieces with an unusual history in some of Britain’s unlikeliest locations.

Assistant producer Lee Beard said: “We are continuously searching all over the country for potential leads in the hope of finding interesting locations and characters.

“Drew really visits everywhere – beautiful estates, old family businesses, barns and attics, museums and factories, even collectors and iconic religious sites, the list goes on.

"Drew buys all sorts along the way – from gorgeous country house furniture and music memorabilia to giant glass laboratory domes and anything in-between. If you have unwanted things waiting to be discovered, then get touch.”

Now into its sixteenth series and airing to over half a million people in the UK and millions more worldwide, the team behind the show have described it as “a great opportunity for you to promote your business or home to a broad audience, part ways with a few items that perhaps you no longer need, and make some money from them, all whilst celebrating the history and heritage of the UK.”

If you think you fit the bill or know somebody that might then please do not hesitate to reach out and speak with a member of the team.