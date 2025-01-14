Safety warnings at Doncaster park after children spotted playing on frozen lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire chiefs and volunteers at a popular Doncaster park have issued fresh safety warnings after children were spotted playing on a frozen lake.

The alerts came after youngsters were seen on the ice at Sandall Park over the weekend.

And while temperatures have now picked up with snow and ice thawing, volunteers at the Friends of Sandall Park group have reminded users of safety equipment in place – and have urged visitors to stay safe at the lake.

A spokesperson said: “We now have two emergency throw line stations, both sides of the lake, should you see anyone in danger in the lake.

Safety measures are in place at Sandall Park.

"We hope that these are never used, but in light of this weekend, we are posting this now.

“These are accessible by calling 999, you will be given a code to unlock this, to remove the throw line, and also tell the emergency services the location what3words grid reference which is on the boards.”

In an earlier post after youngsters were spotted on the ice, a spokesperson said: "If your kids are out, they could be the ones going on the frozen lake at the park.

“This is unbelievably dangerous and can result in death. The water will be freezing cold. There's no other way to say it. We need people to be aware of this.”

Meanwhile, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our crews have attended a couple of incidents where young people have been playing on ice.

“Fortunately no one was injured but it could easily have been a different story.

“Stay safe. Stay off the ice.”