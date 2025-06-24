Safe spaces for young people introduced in Doncaster city centre stores

Children and young people who find themselves in situations in Doncaster city centre where they may need support, will now be able to get help and assistance they need at 11 stores in the city centre through the creation of safe spaces.

The new Child Friendly Safe Space initiative was developed and put into action by Doncaster Council’s Young Advisors who have teamed up with leading retailers to launch the scheme to make retail outlets a safe space for children and young people in need of help.

The Child Friendly Safe Space initiative was created to encourage retail stores and restaurants in Doncaster to put children and young people first, to think about how they can factor in the needs of a young person in their day-to-day operation.

The Child Friendly Safe Space Initiative will encourage a community where children and young people can feel supported and protected to help create a safer, kinder Doncaster.

Safe spaces have been introduced at a number of Doncaster city centre stores.

Retailers and restaurants have had special training to provide support or just a listening ear for children and young people who may need them.

The stores display stickers to show they are a 'safe space' for children and young people in the city.

Most importantly, if a young person needs help, staff will do everything in their power to support them until the appropriate services can take over.

The aim is to improve the experience for children and young people In Doncaster and create as many safe spaces as possible.

The following stores have now signed up to the scheme thanks to the hard work of the Young Advisors:

Costa Coffee, Dazzle, Flip Out, Frenchgate Centre customer services, Primark, River Island, Select, Subway, ToyLand, Victoria Cross Trust and the EPIC Hub.

Coun Sue Farmer, Cabinet Member for children, young people and families said: “I take great pride in Doncaster Council’s Young Advisors for creating the Safe Space initiative.

"This programme ensures that children and young people feel secure, knowing they have a safe place to turn to if they ever feel scared, anxious, or unsafe while in the city centre.

"Our goal is to foster independence among our children and young people and having that supportive presence can make a significant difference. I would like to extend my thanks to the retailers who have already joined us and hope to see even more participate.”

Young Advisor Marianne Zamgoni said, "Child Friendly Doncaster and the Safe Space initiative are amazing pieces of work to be involved in.

"I am proud to be a part of developing something that has children and young people at the centre and as a driving force to spark positive change.

"These initiatives will encourage businesses, retailers, companies and many more to incorporate and prioritise the needs of children and young people into their business or service to better the experience of children and young people across Doncaster."

If your organisation would like to get involved with the Child Friendly Safe Space Initiative, please contact [email protected] for more details of how to get involved.