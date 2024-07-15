"Sad day," as popular Doncaster market stall shuts down after more than 30 years

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 15:03 BST
The owner of a popular Doncaster market stall has described the closure of her business as a “sad day” after it closed down after more than 30 years in business.

Queen’s Cooked Meats stall ceased trading on Saturday – but the firm’s butchery stall in the market will continue, its owner has announced.

Gaynor Queen, who ran both firms with her late husband Pat before his death in 2019, said: “It’s a sad day today , but I have to retire one day and this is a step closer.

"Five years ago when I took over the bussiness I wasn’t in the right place to think about the future of the shops.

The stall has been a popular place for customers for more than 30 years.

"Unfortunately due to a few things and the footfall dropping drastically in the market, I have closed the doors on the cooked meat-deli shop for the last time after trading there for over 30 years.

"The butcher’s shop will still be there and will still have the quality deals we’ve always had so please continue with your great support to us.

Paying tribute to workers Paul Commons, Craig Hanson, Amanda and Andrea Richardson, she added: "Thank you to all our customers from the cooked meat shop.

“Pat would be very disappointed with the state of the market, but very proud of you guys for the work you’ve done. Everyone knows the passion he had for Doncaster Market.”

Mrs Queen and son Danny led the tributes to Mr Queen, owner of Queen’s Butchers and a familiar face on the markets for more than 40 years following his death at the age of 59 in 2019.

His death came after a battle with cancer and just a few days after he had celebrated his wedding anniversary, with dozens of red and white balloons released in the market by friends and family after his passing.

In the wake of his death, tributes poured in for Mr Queen who was also known as Patsy.

Mr Queen was one of the market’s best known stall holders, with his colourful patter and wide selection of fresh meats making him an instantly recognisable face to shoppers in the meat market.

