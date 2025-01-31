Ryanair boss admits bringing flights back to Doncaster Sheffield Airport is "hard sell"
Boss Michael O’Leary said that returning to the former RAF Finningley site was not in the company’s current plans for the UK – and said the Labour Government’s increase in Air Passenger Duty (APD) was likely to see the Irish firm avoiding bringing its planes to Doncaster.
But he hinted that if the APD hike was scrapped, Ryanair could consider basing flights in the city.
In a press conference with Sky News, when asked if his firm was looking at Doncaster, he replied: “Oh Jesus,” before adding: “Doncaster is a hard sell.
“We used to fly Doncaster. There isn’t much of a traffic based there – it’s close to Leeds Bradford.
"Leeds Bradford has grown rapidly with us and Jet2 in the last five or six years.
"I think its a very tough sell for somewhere like Doncaster in the shadow of Leeds Bradford.
"I wish them well but its certainly not part of our growth plans in the UK – which isn’t to say we wouldn’t put some flights back into Doncaster if APD was scrapped.
"We certainly would look at it if it was the price of scrapping APD, we would guarantee to put flights back into Doncaster.”
Revealing a conversation he had with former Labour Transport Minister Louise Haigh, he said he was asked, ‘what can you do for Doncaster?, replying ‘not a lot.’
Mr O’Leary has previously condemned Labour’s APD on short-haul low fare air travel by £2 per passenger, saying it will further burden ordinary UK families travelling abroad on holidays or to visit friends and families.
He said a family of four flying to Spain on a low cost holiday this year will pay £60 in air travel taxes – damaging UK tourism, jobs and economic growth.
The firm says higher air travel taxes means higher UK access costs, which makes the UK a less competitive destination for tourism and airline investment.
A statement added: “Less tourism means fewer flights, higher fares, and job losses which will be especially damaging for UK Regional Airports and for UK domestic flights.
He said: “If the Labour government are serious about their claims to deliver “growth” then they should start by scrapping APD and lowering air access costs to the UK which will stimulate tourism, giving rise to rapid growth in visitor numbers, regional tourism and jobs.
He added: “As an Island economy on the periphery of Europe, it is vital that the UK lowers air access costs so that low fare airlines can grow tourism, traffic, visitor numbers and jobs especially in the regions.
The Ryanair boss also hit back against the plan to expand London Heathrow, as confirmed by chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier this week.
Wanting planning signed off before the next election in 2029, she said: "I can confirm that this government supports a third runway at Heathrow and is inviting proposals to be brought forward by the summer."
However, O'Leary said he would "never fly from the airport" even if it was free for the airline to do so, citing long turn-around times that would cause a loss of daily flight numbers.
The airport hopes to reopen by 2026, with airlines such as TUI - who were the last airline to fly from there - expressing interest in returning.
