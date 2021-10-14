Runners return to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park for charity run

And they're off

More than 600 runners generated over £5,000 for conservation projects to save the species during the Run for Wildlife - many whilst dressed up as their favourite animals.

Proceeds from the event, organised by Curlys’ Athletes, are being donated to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation, which supports and funds conservation projects all over the world and is based at the park.

As well as the 5km there was also a junior fun run of up to one mile for those aged one to four.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park 5K Fun Run

YWPF Trustee Cheryl Williams said:"It was wonderful to see the Run for Wildlife taking place again after last year's break. It was a great day out for the whole family and raised a lot of money.

"We certainly couldn't be fundraising for a more worthy cause. We were very lucky with the weather, which created a special atmosphere. This year the theme animal was the Amur leopard - the most endangered big cats in the world.

"I am sure the Park’s resident Amur leopards Freya and Drake kept an eye on all the runners on the day willing them on”.

After the runs, runners and spectators spent the rest of the day exploring the award-winning park’s 450 animals across 70 species including some of the most beautiful and endangered in the world.

Runners return to Yorkshire Wildlife Park for charity run

Jonathan Frary one of the organisers of Run for Wildlife from Curlys’ Athletes, the local sports support organisation, said “We’re really excited to work with YWP and the YWPF again to bring everyone this fantastic event and raise money for such a worth while cause.

“We are still counting the monies raised but we have done very well."

Following the success of this years Run for Wildlife, there will be be a 10k Fun Run next year on April 24, 2022, and will explore even more parts of the park.

The park is encouraging supporters to make it their new years resolution to start training for the run now and support Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation even further.