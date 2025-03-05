Rumours swirl about Doncaster online gaming firm after sudden closure
Jackson Jackpot, which claims it has paid out more than £12 million to gamers through online prize draws as well as £600,000 to charity announced its immediate shutdown with a lengthy statement which has left players speculating.
The statement, reportedly posted by Eloise Jackson, who is behind the website said: "I have journied through a deeply personal shift recently and a deeply spiritual consciousness has awakened in me.
"I've experienced a sort of spiritual awakening and as a result the way I feel about many things has changed, including my job.
"So, why no games?
"Simply put, this inner shift has led me to the profound realisation that I don't want my energy and efforts to be used to contribute to people gambling.
"Providing a gambling platform for the masses is not how I want to show up in the world.
"It does not align with how I want contribute to society.
"I am no longer passionate about what I do, so it's time to move on. I can't unfeel this new sense of self and it would be inauthentic of me to try. For clarity, when I say "gambling," I refer to the concept itself, we offically operate as a prize competition website.
“I know this decision may seem unusual or even shocking to some. I assure you, it has not been made in haste.
"Quitting a job after two years because you've lost passion is celebrated.
"But closing a successful multi-million-pound business for the same reason? It isn't met with the same support. It raises eyebrows and even a few exclamations.
"I get it but let me be clear: this is a personal choice, no one is forcing us to close, there's no crisis, no external pressure, no gun to our head. We simply don't want to continue doing something we don't love or believe in.
“Right now, our focus is solely on you, our valued customers. We are here to assist you with any account queries you have as we cease trading.”
The Free Press understands that several players have made allegations that they have not received prize money.
Others are understood to have contacted South Yorkshire Police over the claims.
Jackson Jackpot was launched in 2022 by Eloise and Christopher Jackson.
The site describes itself as not “just another competition site” and according to its About Us page every “entry contributes to charitable causes”.
The page claims “£500 is donated to charity every week day plus there’s £7,000 worth of online free entry games every week”.
The firm’s Facebook page is no longer accessible and a another page with 120K followers is private.
In a statement regarding Jackson Jackpot, competitions community website Loquax reported: “Not everyone is happy with Jackson Jackpot.
"Over on Trustpilot there are one star reviews and they paint a very vivid picture of discord.
“It’ll be interesting to see what happens next regarding the closure of Jackson Jackpot.
"Will we see some action from The Gambling Commission? Are they investigating? Will they look at how sites are being run?
"Will they look at the platforms and plug-ins being used and discover that it’s easy to manipulate the numbers?
"Will they look into how private Facebook groups are being used to encourage people to spend money, to play, and ultimately gamble via live games?
"Change is needed and each week we’re seeing more things that need clamping down on.”
We have attemped to contact Jackson Jackpot for comment.
We have also contacted South Yorkshire Police.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.