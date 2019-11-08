RSPCA inspector Jason Finch - the charitys national water rescue coordinator - said the team is on standby until Monday after one months worth of rain fell in South Yorkshire in 24 hours.

The RSPCA's water rescue team is on stand-by in South Yorkshire

Due to the expected heavy rain over the next couple of days falling on already saturated ground we have put the water rescue team on standby until Monday, he said.

Our control centre will inform our water rescue coordinators in the regions of any flood-related incidents so they can monitor and respond where necessary.

Our teams are specially trained to respond to animals in need during flooding and wed urge any members of the public who are concerned for the welfare of animals - whether pets, livestock or wildlife - due to flooding to contact our emergency 24-hour hotline on 0300 1234 999.

Wed also like to remind other emergency services and agencies that were here to help with any animal rescues.

He added: Were on high alert in areas such as South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Derbyshire where significant surface water flooding has been described as probable.

Weve been advised that there are also flooding risks in parts of the north, north Midlands, Lincolnshire, East Anglia, and in Wales.

The RSPCA has an experienced team of around 60 officers - trained to work in fast water and contaminated water, to rescue both people and animals - to provide assistance to communities affected by flooding.

The charity has advised all animal owners to ensure their pets and livestock stay safe in harsh weather conditions, including periods of wet weather which can lead to flooding.

He added: Make sure you have a plan so that you know how to get your animals out of danger if the worst was to happen and you found yourself caught up in flooding.

Floodwater can rise very quickly so if there is a flood warning in your area then act early and put your flood plan into action.