RSPCA seeks homes sought for pups named after beers at Doncaster animal centre

A group of pups named after beers and in the care of the RSPCA in Doncaster are looking for new homes as 2025 gets under way.

Pets in need of a home include lurcher pups Peroni, Guinness, Budweiser and Miguel.

The lurchers were born at the centre after their mum came into care - but she was struggling to feed them all so staff had to intervene to help. They are now looking for their forever homes.

They are among a number of animals who were given a touch of festive cheer due to kind-hearted staff.

The lurcher pups are looking for new homes in Doncaster.

It came courtesy of call centre staff who have been carrying out acts of kindness to mark the charity’s 200th birthday year.

The RSPCA’s National Call Centre, based in Wath-upon-Dearne, is the first point of contact for people reporting animal cruelty and neglect and staff based there wanted to help some of the pets in care at local centres to mark the charity’s special anniversary.

Jill Smith, RSPCA specialist manager who started at the NCC from the first day it opened 21 years ago, said: “Since the call centre was based here, in excess of 20 million calls have come through to us and it can be stressful at times with some of the horrific cruelty we have reported to us, along with harrowing videos and photographs which people send in as part of their evidence.

“But we do have a real sense of family here within the workforce and the staff have unwavering dedication towards the RSPCA and in helping to stop animal cruelty.

“We have been carrying out 200 acts throughout the year for the RSPCA's 200 year anniversary by raising funds or carrying out voluntary work at RSPCA branches.

“For Christmas we decided to get in the festive spirit for our act of kindness and we handed out empty plastic tubs each with details of a pet in RSPCA care and invited staff members to fill them with treats and toys.

“We then delivered the festive-filled boxes with the help of some of the children of staff to both the Doncaster and Rotherham-based RSPCA branch and also the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch and saw some very happy dogs and cats who were brought some cheer while they wait to find their forever home.”

The RSPCA has revealed how its centres and branches are busier than ever. Last month, the charity revealed how it has seen an almost 25% increase in animal neglect reports during the first half of 2024 and fears the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship this Christmas.

The charity also announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 - a rise of 30% in just three years.

A surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the alarming increase according to the RSPCA.

And sadly now, during the winter months, the crisis is expected to worsen as more people tend to struggle with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - coupled with an increase in energy bills.

Jill added: “Thanks to the public supporting the RSPCA rescuers are able to help many animals but to continue this life-saving work we know only too well they need help.

“We would urge animal lovers to support this amazing work and Join The Winter Rescue, and helprescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

To help the RSPCA - which has worked to change industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives since its formation - visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal

If you want to adopt a pet from the South Yorkshire Animal Centre you can find out more details HERE