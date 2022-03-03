RSPCA long-stay animals looking for a second chance at happiness in Doncaster

However, longer stay residents are still waiting to find their forever homes. These tend to be older animals who are notoriously harder to find homes for, but offering them a space in your heart ensures that they will spend their golden years in peace and comfort.

RSPCA officer Mary McSherry explained: “Our older residents currently searching for their forever homes include Fern, a dog, and feline sister duo Mitzie and Mimi.

“Fern is an older lady looking for a cosy retirement home after spending most of her life outside. She came into our care alongside her friend who has just recently been rehomed –

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mystique and Morticia

Fern however is still patiently waiting.

"Despite being ten-years-old, she still has plenty of energy and loves nothing more than spending time in our paddock. We believe that Fern would benefit from a quieter home with older children so that she can bask in all the attention.

“Mitzie and Mimi came into our care through no fault of their own, after their previous owner’s circumstances changed. They are a very loving and affectionate pair who love

Floyd

fusses.

"They have quite a sassy nature so could make a great addition to your home, but they would need to be indoor-only cats.”

She continued: “At our animal centre, we are finding that rabbits are taking a little longer to rehome.

"We have Floyd, and Mystique and Morticia, in particular who have taken a little longer than the others. We know that rabbits prove to be great pets, either to teach an early sense of responsibility to children or as family pets for those who appreciate a quieter, less hectic life.

Mitzie and Mimi

“Floyd is a neutered male rabbit who would appreciate another bunny friend to keep him company. He was found wandering around our car park but was ready to find his forever

home after a few days of TLC.

"Sadly, he is still waiting after more than three months in our care.

“He is a lovely little boy who loves hopping around and exploring. He would make a perfect addition to a home with children over 12.

Fern

“Mystique and Morticia are a sister duo who are still on the lookout for their new home together after waiting more than four months.

"They could live with children as young as eight as long as they are supervised until they become fully confident with handling.”

When animals become available for adoption, they are posted on the RSPCA website https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on the website.

There are many ways to help RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch with its mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, leaving a legacy, sponsoring through the Safe Haven programme and attending events.

The RSPCA has charity shops at Bawtry, Maltby, Rossington and Thorne as well as eBay and Depop.