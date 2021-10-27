RSPCA is throwing Christmas events to raise funds for the animals in their care in Doncaster

Due to Covid-19 last year the RSPCA was not able to host their usual festive events.

But this year they are going big for Christmas in the hopes they can raise funds for the animals they look after.

On Saturday, November 20 there will be a Christmas Fair at the New Hall in Bawtry.

The RSPCA are planning lots of Christmas events.

There will be over 20 stalls with refreshments available.

A Santa’s Grotto will be set up for children alongside a face painting station.

There will be a raffle and a tombola with prizes to be won.

On December 5 the RSPCA will be at two events both the Bawtry Christmas Market and the Christmas Fair at Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club - both events will be between 12pm and 6pm.

They will be situated in the main car park at the Crown Hotel for the Bawtry Christmas Market.

At both events they will be selling Christmas treats for your furry friends, as well as sweet treats for owners too.

There will be Christmas boxes made up for dogs and cats which make great stocking fillers for pets.

In addition to these events the RSPCA will be relaunching its ‘Stock the Sleigh’ annual appeal.

From Thursday December 2 they will be inviting animal lovers to donate items that will benefit animals in their care.

This can range from food to bedding to toys and treats.

The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch has an Amazon Wishlist of items that would be appreciated.

Items can be dropped off at their location on Great North Road, DN10 6DE.

Or to donate £5 you can text ‘RSOCADRB’ to 70085.