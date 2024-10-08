Roy Chubby Brown blames Labour for Doncaster ban - and dares PM to come and see him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown has blamed Labour for not being able to perform in Doncaster – and has dared Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to come and watch his show.

The 79-year-old comic – famed for his offensive and X-rated material – claims he is no longer welcome at The Dome, where he has performed to sell out crowds dozens of times over the years.

Now the stand-up star has laid the blame for his cancellation on Doncaster’s Labour council – and has called on the PM to come along to one of his shows.

The funnyman has even offered Sir Keir “free tickets and a freebie pie and pint” at half time if he shows up to watch his act.

He says Doncaster is the seventh Labour-run council to ban him from doing stand up.

He said: “I’ve been playing the Doncaster Dome for more than 35 years. I’ve been doing the same kind of act. The last time I played it, I had 1,500 in and a full standing ovation.

“They’re the seventh Labour-run town to ban me because of my act. It’s discriminating against laughing, depriving people of enjoying themselves. They only want modern day comics – you’d get more laughs driving a hearse.”

On the invite to the PM, he said: “He can have one of my old suits as well, and me goggles. But he can’t have me helmet.

“My wife says his missus can have one of her Primark dresses, though she’d have to put on about nine stone first.”

Middlesbrough-born Brown, 79, believes it’s his non-PC act that councillors around the country frown upon.

“Even Sheffield had the knives out for me,” he said. “They banned me in 2021, despite more than 30,000 people signing a petition.”

Brown’s manager, Richard Hoyle, confirmed that he has been asking The Dome for a return date since his sold-out show there last December.

He said: “They eventually informed me they will not be booking another Chubby show for the foreseeable future.

“I’m baffled because a month ago they had Jimmy Carr.”

The Dome has declined to comment.