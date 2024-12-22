Row erupts over nine metre high elephant sign in Doncaster village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A row has erupted over plans to construct a nine metre high advertising sign in a Doncaster village.

Plans have been submitted for the billboard – which will also be two metres wide – outside a self-storage building currently under construction in Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall.

Applicants Space Station says the freestanding “totem sign” will include various illuminated "lightbox" and “fret cut lettering building mounted signage” and includes the firm’s elephant logo.

But upset residents have hit out at the project, fearing the huge sign will blast light into nearby homes.

Plans have been submitted to erect a 9m high sign in Kirk Sandall.

One said: “I wish to register my objection to this planning application on the grounds of excessive light pollution in this area.

“There are currently numerous lit signs already on the building to provide sufficient advertising and direction.

“The proposed signage could be considered overdevelopment of the site, and it will not fit in with the character of the local area.

“The local area is primarily a residential area opposite the site, and with the lights currently installed in the car park and on the building itself, any more could be deemed excessive and will shine directly into the windows of the properties close by.”

Plans have been submitted for the sign by owners Space Station.

A parish council meeting has already been held to discuss the project, near to the existing Aldi supermarket.

Another resident said: “I think a sign that size is far too big as the building itself is the biggest advertisement there is. The increase in light pollution from the building is bad enough but a huge sign as well?”

Another said: “If I lived opposite I'd definitely object. I agree with you.”

And another wrote: “I don’t live opposite but that is ridiculous. Can I object even though I live on other side of the village? We can’t let this happen. That bloody building is a give away. You don’t need a great big sign. Horrendous.”

Another local resident added: “We get the light shining off it over our way as it is and the noises out of it are ridiculous. It will surely affect the whole neighbourhood if this goes ahead. Feel sorry for those directly opposite it.”

Anyone wanting to comment on the plan can do so HERE