Round the clock Doncaster mental health support groups set up for men and women

Groups offering round the clock mental health support for men and women in Doncaster have been set up.

The Jackson Hope Foundation runs a number of weekly sessions and support for people in the city struggling with their mental health.

Founder Mark Jackson set up the organisation after the deaths of his partner and mother days apart – and he is also heavily involved with Andys Man Club Doncaster, a separate organisation in the city helping men with their mental health.

He said: “I wanted to bring more hope to everyone when there doesn't seem much about anymore.

The Jackson Hope Foundation has a number of groups to help people struggling with their mental health.

“We have two men's groups at the moment – and not on a Monday so as not to clash with Andys Man Club.”

A women’s group will be launched on 13 August and there is also a social group on a Friday where free bacon butties are on offer, along with “talking benches” and an allotment.

He said: “It all started with some sad news that got me thinking - why not have support groups available every day, not just on certain days?

“I’m deeply involved with Andys Man Club and pretty well-known around town, so when I saw a meeting advertised by the town council, I knew I had to speak up.

"I shared my idea and had a chat with some local councillors to see what they thought.

“My pitch seemed to strike a chord with everyone there, and suddenly, ideas were bouncing around like crazy.

"The Mayor of Askern, Jake Keeble, was quick to offer his full support, and Oliver Ketley, a local business owner and firefighter, was eager to jump in, initially with setting up a website.

“So, Jake, Oliver, and I got together and decided to take things up a notch by setting up a CIC. We figured it’d help us not only run our own events but also support other small groups in the area that might be struggling for funds.

“We have dived headfirst into the community, making connections, and joining in with local events whenever we can.

“Our big dream? To spread our support groups beyond our town and reach as many folks as possible. We’re all about changing lives and bringing hope to those who need it most.

“Our mission is to create a community where mental health support is accessible every day of the week through our collaborative efforts.

"While we may not directly host peer to peer groups seven days a week, we are dedicated to supporting and empowering other organisations to fill that gap.

"By providing assistance, resources, and guidance to local groups, we aim to enable a network of support that operates seamlessly, ensuring individuals have access to help they need, whenever they need it.

"Together, we strive to cultivate a future where hope is woven into every interaction, fostering resilience and empowerment on the journey towards mental well-being.”

Men’s Hope Hub

Askern and surrounding villages

Wednesday evenings, 7pm to 9pm, Westfield Community Centre, Askern.

Men’s Hope Hub

Woodlands and surrounding areas

Every Thursday 7-9pm Woodlands Community Library

Norbreck Social Group

Every Friday 10am to noon.

Bingo, hot drinks and chat at Norbreck Road Communal Hall, Askern

Women’s Hope Hub

Askern and surrounding areas

Starting August 13, every Tuesday at 10am to noon at Westfield Communal Hall, Askern.

