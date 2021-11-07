Rotary Club of Doncaster get moving to end polio

Members of The Rotary Club of Doncaster were joined by Teacher Sally Smith and children from the Lakeside Primary Academy

November 2 saw members of The Rotary Club of Doncaster joined by teacher Sally Smith and children from the Lakeside Primary Academy council give a brief presentation about the Polio campaign before spending time planting purple crocus corms in the school grounds.

Other planting events were also organised in conjunction with The Friends of Sandall Park on October 28 and at Barnby Dun Primary School on November 12.

Funding was provided by The Rotary Club of Doncaster and this is helped by the 2-to-1 matching from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

With a potentially life-saving oral polio vaccine costing around 20p and a total of around $3 covering all the costs involved in fully vaccinating a child, money raised will have a marked impact on the lives of children at risk around the globe.

John Spalton from the Rotary Club commented, “We’re very proud of our continued support of polio eradication and these types of event are very effective in promoting the project.” Working together with Lakeside Primary Academy, Friends of Sandall Park and Barnby Dun School helps to highlight the massive achievement in moving towards a completely Polio free World. We want to say a very big thank you to them for helping us to promote this very worthwhile cause.

Keeping the issue of polio in the public’s eye is really important because we have to all step up and work together to be able to finish the job. Any contribution we can make towards this huge global movement makes a difference.

Without full funding and political commitment, this paralysing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk, including the UK.

Rotary has directly contributed more than US$1.9 billion to ending polio since 1985.

Contact John Spalton 07766258345 to find out more about other events and dates and other activities you can get involved in to help end polio forever.