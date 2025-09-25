This December, Rossington Hall will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland as it hosts its highly anticipated Festive Afternoon Tea with Santa on Sunday 7th and Sunday 14th December from noon-4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect for families and festive fun seekers, the event promises a heartwarming Christmas experience filled with delicious seasonal treats, live entertainment, and the chance to meet Santa himself.

Supported by live performances from vocalist Jess Brett singing classic Christmas carols, and the uplifting sounds of the Hatfield and Askern Brass Band, guests will be immersed in a traditional festive atmosphere from the moment they arrive.

Event highlights:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossington Hall to host magical festive afternoon tea with Santa this December.

A warm welcome with seasonal punch and festive canapés including mini turkey pies, pigs in blankets, and mince pies

A luxurious afternoon tea served in the ballroom with festive sandwiches, fruit cake, yule log, and more

A tailored children’s menu complete with festive bun, sausage roll, and gingerbread man

Santa’s grotto by the fireplace – don't forget your camera!

A vibrant festive market atmosphere featuring local independent traders offering:

Bailey’s hot chocolate & mulled wine

Children’s clothing

Skincare gifts

Christmas decorations

Jewellery, sweets, toys, leather goods and more

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the afternoon, guests are encouraged to relax in the hall’s cosy lounges while enjoying music, laughter, and festive cheer. Performances by the brass band and vocalist will rotate between rooms to ensure all guests can enjoy both acts.

Ticket Information: £49.50 per adult, £25 per child (ages 5–12). A £10 deposit per person is required at time of booking, with final balance due by 1st December. To book, call: 01302 866822.