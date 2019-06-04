Hardman Ross Kemp has met with members of Sheffield’s knife gangs for a hard-hitting new series to be screened later this year.

The ex-EastEnders star, who has turned his hand to gritty documentaries, spent time filming on the streets of Sheffield last year to take a closer look at the city’s knife crime problem.

Ross Kemp spent time meeting Sheffield's knife gangs.

In 2018, there were nine fatal stabbings across South Yorkshire as well as dozens of other knife related incidents.

Now his time in the city is set to be aired on new Channel 4 show gang Living With Gangs later this summer.

A TV source told The Sun: “It’s a question that many people would want to ask: Why do these kids carry knives and how do they get to that point where they could kill another human being?

“Ross has spent a few weeks in some seriously hairy situations, grilling gangs on the streets of Sheffield and London and asking why.”

Ross previously delved into gangs for Sky 1 between 2004 and 2009 – and even scooped a Bafta for his work.

The star is understood to have filmed sequences for the series in Sheffield in January 2018.

During the making of the documentary, he was pictured visited a branch of McDonald’s in Canklow, Rotherham.