Rockers Bring Me The Horizon set to watch first Maltby Main game after teaming up with club

Worldwide rockers Bring Me The Horizon are set to watch their first game at Maltby Main after teaming up to sponsor the South Yorkshire club.

Members from the band and their team will attend the game against Wombwell Town at Muglet Lane on Saturday 1 February.

The Sheffield-based British rock band sponsor the club’s home and away kits for the 2024/25 season after the team linked up with the band’s drummer, Maltby born Mat Nicholls.

The club will also be handing out exclusive free t-shirts for kids at the match - while stocks last.

Maltby Main FC Chairman Kieron White said: "We can't wait to welcome the band and their team to our league game against Wombwell on 1 February.

"Everyone at the club is really excited about seeing them watch us for the first time and it's creating a real buzz around the club and village.

"What we set out to do at the start of the season was to link up with Matt and give something back to the community and at this game we've got some exclusive children's t-shirts to hand out to supporters as well. "We've got a fun day planned and we'd love to see the community turn out in force to back their club."

The Bring Me The Horizon drummer also joined forces with his home town club earlier this season to create a new line of clothing and help with the redesign of the club's new cafe and team shop.

The rocker took time out ahead of gigs in Indonesia, Brazil and Chile to design a range of hoodies, t-shirts and scarves in the club’s colours as well as helping with ideas at the Muglet Lane ground.

Bring Me The Horizon have also sponsored Maltby’s shirts which feature the band's logo.

Mat said: "I'm Maltby born and bred and after speaking with Kieron about his plans for the club he asked if we wanted to get involved - I jumped at the chance.

"The club's been getting fans from all over the world getting in touch interested in the new shirts and it's great to see Maltby Main getting attention in places like Indonesia and Mexico."

You can find out more about the new clothing range at: https://maltby-main-fc.sumupstore.com