Rock star Yungblud sees beloved Doncaster Rovers power to top of League Two

Doncaster rock star Yungblud was among thousands of fans cheering on Doncaster Rovers as they powered to the top of the League Two table.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, enjoyed yesterday’s 3-0 win over Colchester United at the Eco Power Stadium which puts Grant McCann’s side on the brink of promotion to League One.

The rocker shared a number of selfies with fans as he cheered on his team which moved Rovers into pole position with just two games to go.

Ahead of the game, the star posted to his four million Instagram followers: “Imma be in Donny today watching the football. If you see me out, say ello.”

Yungblud was at the Eco Power Stadium to see his beloved Doncaster Rovers record a 3-0 win to go top of League Two. (Photo: Yungblud/Instagram).

He also shared clips celebrating Rovers’ emphatic win and jokingly posted that he was “off to the Sal” – a reference to an infamous call to BBC Radio Sheffield last year where one caller’s phone in went viral after he finished his call by saying: “I’m off to the Sal for a pint.”